BLUE RIVER, Wis. — Edith M. Tisdale, age 84, of Blue River, Wis., passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Pine Valley Community Village in Richland Center, Wis.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 p.m. (noon) on Friday, December 27, 2019, at the Kendall Funeral Home in Boscobel, Wis., where friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will be officiating. Burial will be in the Blue River Cemetery. Online condolences can be sent to www.kendallfuneralservice.com.