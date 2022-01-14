PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Linda Kay Shimon, the daughter of Roy Jared and Deloris Shirley (Hellickson) Heim, was born April 24, 1948, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. She was a graduate of the Humboldt, Iowa High School, Class of 1966. She was confirmed at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Humboldt, and currently attended Easton Baptist Church in Des Moines, Iowa.
On June 12, 1966, Linda was united in marriage with David Ray Anderson in Humboldt. She received an associate degree in Residential Care Administration at DMACC/NICC. Linda was employed as a social worker at Iowa DHS of Jasper County and later as a Case Aid for Capstone in Newton. She devoted her life to her family and friends. Linda was a foster parent for 30 years. Linda was married to LeLand Joseph Shimon on August 26, 1972, in Elk Horn, SD. She had lived in Humboldt, Dubuque, and Newton, prior to moving to Des Moines in 2010. Linda enjoyed travel, music, dancing and organizing special events. Linda died on January 9, 2022, at Unity Point Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. She was 73 years old.
Linda was preceded in death by her father, her grandparents, her son Matthew and a sister, Theresa Heim.
Those left to honor Linda’s memory include her sons: Howard (Paula) Burnett of Pleasant Hill, Aaron Shimon of Ames, IA: her daughters: Leona (Greg) Watson of Athens, TN, Janelle (Jeff) Burkle of Dyresville, IA and Tina Trenkamp of Bellevue, IA; her fifteen grandchildren; her eleven great grandchildren; her mother Deloris of Marshalltown, IA; sisters: Pat (Tim) Hauser of Marshalltown, IA, and Sandy (Mike) Anderson of Columbia, MO; and the Anderson and Shimon Families.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022, at the Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home in Newton, Iowa. A Facebook Live broadcast will begin at 11:00 a.m. on the Pence Reese Funeral Home and Cremation Services Facebook page. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 10:00 a.m. until service time and again immediately following the service at the funeral home. Memorials in Linda’s name (Please make checks payable to Howard Burnett) and may be left at the Pence Reese Funeral Home.