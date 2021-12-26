Raymond L. Kirpes, 86, of Dubuque, died on Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home.

