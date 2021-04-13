St. Ansgar, Iowa — William P. “Bill” Shaffer, 81, of St. Ansgar, Iowa, passed away December 30, 2020, at MercyOne in Waterloo.
To celebrate Bill’s life, family and friends may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Due to COVID-19 concerns, all who attend will be required to wear a face covering, and are asked to please maintain social distancing practices. To honor Bill’s life, funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation at 11 a.m., on Saturday at Behr Funeral Home.
Bill was born June 9, 1939, in Dubuque, son of William and Edna (Maas) Shaffer. He was one of 14 children.
Bill worked several places, but always shared his memories of Painting Water Towers and working on the Eagle Point Toll Bridge. He retired from Mount St. Francis in Dubuque after 25 years in Maintenance.
Bill loved the land and the river. He lived in his house boat and then in his cottage on the Mississippi River for over 30 years.
He stayed active outdoors cutting wood, but his true passion was fishing. He carried his pole and tackle box in his car and would stop anywhere and throw out a line.
In 2010, his health slowed him down and he moved to Northwood, Iowa, in 2013, where he made new friends. In 2019, he moved into the Good Samaritan Center in St Ansgar. Bill enjoyed living at Good Sam and made lots of friends. He liked all of the Nurses and Staff there. Bill was quite the character and his sense of humor, happy-go-lucky attitude and singing and dancing will be missed by everyone.
Those left behind to cherish his memories are his children, Brenda, Sally (Zeke), Russ and Amy (Brian); 6 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Shirley, Clarence, Jimmy (Rose) and Harold (Sue).
He was preceded in death by his son, Paul (2005); his son-in-law, Russ (1993); his parents, William and Edna; and his siblings Alice, Irvin, Donald, John “Jack”, Rita, Mary, Lorraine, Leonard and Richard “Dick.”
