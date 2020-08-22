Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Philip C. Bahl, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory,
2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Janell L. Bradshaw, Lancaster, Wis. — Prayer service: 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday
at the funeral home.
Gene J. Breitbach, Farley, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Church, Farley. Visitation: 9 a.m. today,
Reiff Funeral Home, Farley.
Carol B. Carroll, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. today,
12393 Crawford Road C, Prairie du Chien.
Susan J. DeMaio, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 1 p.m. Sunday until time of services at the funeral home.
Monte R. Dundee, Postville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday,
Sept. 12, Postville Fairgrounds.
Gerald P. Eastlick, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis.
DeLoris M. Goodrow, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 2 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Laura A. Kowal, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today,
Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Esther M. Martin, Tipton, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Mount Carroll Church of God, Mount Carroll, Ill. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of services at the church.
Everette E. Mau, Lead Mine, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. today,
26370 Aenta Road, Benton, Wis.
Dennis J. Mootz, Belmont, Wis. — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. today, 28672 County Road B, Belmont.
Steven L. Ohnesorge, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. today, Word of Life Church, 4450 Dodge St. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.
Alfred P. Wild, Hanover, Ill. — Mass: 10 a.m. today, St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hanover. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover.