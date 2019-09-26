Randall C. “Randy” Wernimont, 64, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. at the church until time of service. Complete arrangements are pending.