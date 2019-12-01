ASBURY, Iowa — Raymond Francis Fishnick, 81, of Asbury, Iowa, died Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at his home, surrounded by family and friends.
Ray was born January 28, 1938, in Cassville, Wis., the son of Fred H. and Mildred Laufenberg Fishnick. On April 24, 1960, he married Phyllis A. Thielen at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue, Iowa. He was the last of the fourth generation of SOP-HO-KAB (“Indian Kate”) a full-blooded Sox Indian. Ray worked 33 years at John Deere Tractor Works, nine of those years in foundry squeeze molding and then in the plant as an assembler. He also farmed, did mason work, worked at Dubuque Pack and commercial fished with his brother-in-law, Freddie. After retirement, he and Phyllis created marquetry pieces, traveling from Asbury to Washington D.C., Gatlinburg, Tenn., and visiting family who lived around Lake Michigan as they sold their creations at art-in-the-parks. He loved spending time with his family. Later years, Ray designed and built props Phyllis used in her clowning. Ray was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Asbury.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis; one daughter, Benay (Terry) Carlstrom, of Vancouver, Wash.; four sons, Rob (Patsi) Fishnick, of Holland, Mich., Fred R. (Cindy) Fishnick, of Maple City, Mich., Greg (Denise) Fishnick, of Holland, Mich., and Jason T. (Lora) Fishnick, of Epworth, Iowa; six grandchildren, Josh (Renee) Fishnick, of Washington, Jasmyn (Jose) Ortiz, of Minnesota, Roxanne (Matt) Adkins, of Michigan, Jason A. Fishnick, of Michigan, Stephanie (Troy) Kurkjian, of Michigan, and Tara Fishnick, of Michigan; 10 great-grandchildren; and brothers-in-law, George Hollister, of Dubuque, Freddie (Mary) Thielen, of Bellevue.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Ima Jean, Bernard & Edna Fishnick, Gerald & Margaret Fishnick, Walter & Joyce Fishnick, Sonny & Lu Puccio, Marge Hollister, and Verona & Harlan Ketelsen.
Ray’s wish was neither visitation nor funeral. The family will gather in April for graveside services. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is caring for Ray and his family.
We are thankful for Pastor Paul, nurses and aides from Hospice of Dubuque and the Grace of God who watches over us all. Memorials may be given to the Lord of Life Lutheran Church and/or Hospice of Dubuque.
