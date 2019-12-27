Joan Berniece Ehlers, of Dubuque, passed away on December 24, 2019, at the age of 79, after a short illness.
Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, with Rev. Paul Attah-Nsiah officiating. Family and friends may gather after 8:30 a.m. on Saturday until time of Mass at the church. Burial will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Joan B. (Hartman) Ehlers married John E Ehlers on October 28, 1958, they had six children: Jackie Cook, of Dubuque, Julie (Dave) Wolf, of Asbury, Janiece (Mark) Bolender, of Cottage Grove (WI), Jeff (Terri) Ehlers, of Dyersville, Jane (Dave) Hoeger, of Montezuma, Joe (Jen) Ehlers, of Epworth.
Joan was a farmer’s wife in Bernard, Sherrill and Rickardsville, co-owner of the Park Hill Grocery Store in Dubuque, the Midway Tavern in Holy Cross, The Ritz Restaurant in Dyersville, and was a Customer Service Representative at The Diamond Jo Casino. Resident of Stonehill Care Center since 2015; the family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill for all their wonderful care. She always had a smile on her face and will surely be missed by all those she touched.
Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mildred; and brother, Michael Hartman; and grandson, John L Cook.
She is further survived in death by John Ehlers; her brother, Tom (Darlene) Hartman, and sister, Barbra Delaney, both of Dubuque; 12 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.