Scott Kieffer, 61, of Dubuque, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, after a fierce battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Unfortunately, COVID-19 forced us to wait to come together and celebrate Scott’s life with his family and share all of the happy times that we have spent with him. His special event will be held on August 15, 2020, at Eagle Point Park’s Riverfront Pavilion from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Anyone who knew and loved him is welcome to attend. Food and drinks will be available. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory assisted the family, to leave online condolences please visit www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Scott was born August 12, 1958, to Gerald and Virginia Kieffer, the second youngest of 8 children. He attended Hempstead High School before going to masonry school and then worked for the family business as a laborer and bricklayer in the beginning of his career. He married the girl next door, Diane Melssen, on Dec 30, 1977. They had two daughters, Sarah and Katie. Scott was a devoted father who enjoyed taking Katie to work on Saturdays and teasing Sarah’s high school dates by cleaning his shotgun in cowboy boots and boxer shorts in the kitchen when they came to pick her up.
He was a journeyman mason who took tremendous pride in his craft. He enjoyed telling his family about the houses and commercial buildings he worked on when they would pass one while driving around town. Because of his dedication to the craft his co-workers gave him the tongue-in-cheek nickname “The King of Bricklaying.” As a bricklayer, Scott loved to joke around with the guys on the job; he was fun to work with. He was always willing to offer advice and work alongside the newer masons.
Scott enjoyed hunting morels, especially the time he found “Smurf Village.” He followed NASCAR and was an avid Rusty Wallace fan. He loved fishing and hanging out at the house with the grandkids, attending their sports and spending holidays together. He was especially fond of the summer fishing trips to Minnesota that he and Diane would take with friends each year. He was always willing to lend a hand with any home project and also kept an immaculate lawn.
He is survived by his wife, Diane Kieffer; daughter, Sarah (Jeff) Hefel; grandchildren, Andrew, Chase, Lydia and Annelise Hefel; his daughter, Katie Helbing; and grandchildren, Sophia, Mason and Holden Helbing; as well as his siblings, Janelle (Ken) Temperly, Sandi Baker, Jolene (Steven) Humke, Paul Kieffer, Jill Law, Jacqueline (Steven) Kettmann; and former brother-in-law, Elmer Krohn; his mother-in-law, Marlene Melssen; brothers-in-law, Mike Melssen and Mark Melssen; sister-in-law, Mary Jo (Rick) Jaeger; and many nieces and nephews.
Scott was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Sharon Kieffer; and brother-in-law, Ron Weber.
Since Scott has passed, as an organ donor, he was able to gift his corneas to two separate individuals.
Scott’s family would like to thank Dubuque EMS and MercyOne for their kind and dedicated service.