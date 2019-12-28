SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. — Alvin “Al” Russell Swart, of Soldiers Grove, died December 25, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
Services will be held at North Clayton Methodist Church on Sunday, December 29, from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral service will be on Monday, December 30, at noon with fellowship to follow.
He was born on November 7, 1961, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Florence (Edwards) and William Swart. On October 8, 1988, he married Tammy Robelia in Platteville, Wis. After graduating from high school in 1980, he pursued his many interests. Farming, which he enjoyed till his last days, was second only to his family. After years of hard work, Al and his wife purchased their own land. Al and his family worked countless hours building their dream home on the property. After retiring from the farm, Al worked in car sales for many years, making many different acquaintances. Years of hard work on and off the farm taught his children and grandchildren what it really meant work for your goals.
Al was a lifelong lover of the outdoors. He could often be found scoping out the next hunting spot or fishing hole. With family camping trips full of good food, good times, and good fishing, he ensured his children grew up to do the same. Al was a family man through and through.
Al’s children and grandchildren will always remember Christmas time with grandpa with fondness and joy. To Al, nothing could beat the annual Christmas tree hunt. While searching for the perfect tree, Al would always sing Christmas carols as loud as he could and quite off-key for most of the songs. His favorite was Jingle Bell Rock. And once the snow fell, it was time for the annual snowball fight! The hot chocolate and cookies that followed were great too!
He will be missed for his stories, positive attitude and his contagious smile. No matter where he went, he constantly ran into someone he knew. A simple trip to the gas station with Al meant waiting in the car for 45 minutes, wondering what was going on, only to find that he had struck up a conversation with a neighbor.
He is survived by his son, Tony (Sara) Swart, of Washington, son, Alex (Patty) Swart, of Dubuque, daughter, Brooke (Ryan) Peterson, of South Wayne, Wis, son, Lucas (Abigail) Swart, of St. Paul, MN, daughter, Megan (Jake) Swart, of Menominee, WI; dog, Weeman (Little Brother) Swart; father, William “Bill” (Joann) Swart; brother, Wayne (Jill) Swart, brother, Roger (Adonna) Swart; grandchildren Makayla, Alexys, Isabelle, Ethan and Eli Swart, Orion and Chloe Bender, Jack, Lilly and Sammie Prescher, Mallorie and Lucas Peterson; and grand-pup, Diego Swart.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Tammy (Robelia) Swart; his mother, Florence (Edwards) Swart; and his sister, Marla Swart.
We would like to take this time to thank all of the loving hands that helped Al, Tammy, and the kids. Without those hands life would have been very lonely. Thanks and love to you all.