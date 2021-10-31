Ann J. Bartz, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, St. Paul Lutheran Church, McGregor, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Sally Bell, Garnavillo, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, Garnavillo. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Avis Berns, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 2 pm. Tuesday, Nov. 2, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Loni Droessler, Dickeyville, Wis. — Prayer service: 12:30 p.m. today, followed by visitation until 5 p.m., Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: Noon Monday, Nov. 1, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville.
John C. Luster, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien.
David C. Mausser, Zwingle, Iowa — Visitation: Noon to 4 p.m. today, and 9 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek, Iowa.
Michelle McVay, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Joseph W. Plautz, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Fennimore. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Todd A. Switzer, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Celebration of life: 4 p.m. today at the funeral home.
William A. Zenz, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Funeral service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.