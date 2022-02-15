LA MOTTE, Iowa — John Till, 91, of La Motte, died on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, where services will follow.

Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, of Dubuque, is assisting the family.

