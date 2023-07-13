Irene A. Herrig, 96, of Dubuque, IA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Sunset Park Place surrounded by her family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at St. Donatus Catholic Church with Father Bob Gross officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque is assisting the family.

