Irene A. Herrig, 96, of Dubuque, IA passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Sunset Park Place surrounded by her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023, at St. Donatus Catholic Church with Father Bob Gross officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd. Dubuque is assisting the family.
Irene was born on April 29, 1927 in Dubuque, IA the daughter of Lawrence and Anne (Murray) Grant. She graduated from St. Columbkille High School in Dubuque. On September 9, 1950, she married Julian Herrig and together they shared 60 years of marriage and raised 5 children.
Irene enjoyed crocheting, baking, canning, gardening and playing cards. Most importantly she loved spending time with family and friends. Irene provided for her family day in and day out, serving three meals a day and keeping a perfect home. Although that may have been a challenge at times, she always kept up and did so with grace. The love she had for her family was unmatched and she will be dearly missed.
Irene is survived by her children, Joanne (Ron) Lenstra, of Dubuque, David (Judy) Herrig, of LaMotte, Roger Herrig, of Bernard, Janet Seberian, of Dubuque and Jean (Mark) Blatz of Dubuque; 15 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Julian in 2010; her brothers, Ambrose, Norbert, Loras and Raymond; her sisters, Dorothy Grant and Rita Kopp; and granddaughter, Jennifer Lenstra and great granddaughter Lauren Jean Herrig.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sunset Park Place and the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care they provided for Irene.