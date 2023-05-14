DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gerald “Jerry” Wilwert, 88, of Davenport, died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 417 N. Main Street, Davenport, on Thursday, May 18 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation held prior from 9:30-10:30am in the gathering space at church. The Mass will be livestreamed by visiting Jerry’s obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Anthony Catholic Church, Genesis Hospice, or Cecilia Allbaugh Education Fund.

Jerry was born on December 20, 1934, to parents Stella and Clarence in Bankston, Iowa. At age seven, he was one of five children who had their tonsils removed, and four of them, including Jerry, contracted the polio virus while in the hospital. He was left to walk in leg braces.

