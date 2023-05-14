DAVENPORT, Iowa — Gerald “Jerry” Wilwert, 88, of Davenport, died Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 417 N. Main Street, Davenport, on Thursday, May 18 at 10:30 a.m. with visitation held prior from 9:30-10:30am in the gathering space at church. The Mass will be livestreamed by visiting Jerry’s obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com Burial will be in Holy Family Cemetery, Davenport at a later date. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Anthony Catholic Church, Genesis Hospice, or Cecilia Allbaugh Education Fund.
Jerry was born on December 20, 1934, to parents Stella and Clarence in Bankston, Iowa. At age seven, he was one of five children who had their tonsils removed, and four of them, including Jerry, contracted the polio virus while in the hospital. He was left to walk in leg braces.
Jerry grew up living close to and serving Mass at St. Anthony’s in Dubuque. Later while at Loras College, Jerry entered the St. Bernard Seminary and was ordained in 1960. In 1969, he left the formal service of the Catholic Church and entered the laity. God called Jerry to serve students as a guidance counselor in 1969 at JB Young School in the Davenport Community School District until his retirement in 2001 after 32 years of service.
Jerry met his future wife Mary Agnes Sinnott. They were married in Moline at Sacred Heart Church on December 26, 1973. They had their first child Monica in 1977 and their second child Nick in 1979. He was happy that his children are still practicing their faith.
When they joined St. Anthony Church in 1975, Jerry was asked to serve as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion. Not knowing he was a former priest, the person asked, “Do you know how to minister communion?” Jerry responded, “I think I can figure that out.” Realizing the importance of what he was being called to do as a layperson, Jerry kept and would proudly show you the letter of appointment he received to be a Eucharistic minister.
The lay ministry role that Jerry and Mary did as a team was leading RCIA (Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults) for 18 years at St. Anthony’s while touching many faith lives. Jerry and Mary are lifelong learners of the faith, so it was only natural for them to want to share books, articles, and videos as part of their RCIA classes.
Jerry and Mary, like the scripture from 1 Thessalonians 5:16, “Be joyful always; pray continually; give thanks in all circumstances for this is God’s will for you.” That’s how Jerry tried to live till the end, donating his body to science. He hoped his body would help others.
Jerry was always willing to lend a hand. He was actively involved in HAM radio for many years.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mary, daughter Monica (Judd) Allbaugh, son Nicholas Wilwert, granddaughter Cecilia Allbaugh, all of the Quad Cities, sister Darlene Bickford, Chandler, Arizona, and brother -in-law Pat Sinnott of Melrose, Iowa and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by sister Rosemary Ariagno, brothers-in-law Ron Bickford, Frank Sinnott, and Dr. Richard Ariagno, sisters-in-law Shirley Sinnott and Mary Sinnott, and nephew Brian Sinnott. May they rest in peace.
