Mary Virginia Hesselman, 96, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on August 24, 2019, at home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Church of the Nativity, with Rev. Andrew Upah officiating. Family and friends may gather after 9 a.m. Thursday at the church until time of Mass. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Mary was born on June 28, 1923, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Dewell and Mildred (Brennan) Anderson. In 1941, Mary graduated from Visitation Academy. She married Donald J. Hesselman Sr. on September 26, 1944, and he preceded her in death on March 13, 2018. Mary was a lifelong member of Nativity Parish. She was a loving mother to 10 children, 27 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Don (Gwen) Hesselman, Steve (Becky) Hesselman, Mary Gereau, Mark Hesselman, Mike (Terri) Hesselman, Elizabeth Hesselman, Tony (Jill) Hesselman, Ann (Dave Heller) Volkert, Julie (Dave) Naumann, and Jane Scarlino; 27 grandchildren; and 46 great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Don; a brother, Robert D. “Hunk” Anderson; and a sister-in-law, Mary Jo Anderson.
In lieu of flowers, a Mary Virginia Hesselman memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque.