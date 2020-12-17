Thomas “Tom” L. Healy, 80, of Dubuque, died Sunday, December 13, 2020, at the Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque.
Private family visitation will take place Friday, December 18, 2020.
The public Mass of Christian burial for Tom will be 11 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, with Father Phillip Kruse as the Celebrant and Father David Schatz as the concelebrant. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. Due to the state mask mandate, masks are required at the church. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Tom’s family.
Private burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Tom was born November 24, 1940, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Leonard and Rita (Lattner) Healy. He attended and graduated from Loras Academy in 1959. Tom worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 35 years before retiring on March 31, 2000. He additionally served and retired after 25 years of service from the Iowa Army National Guard, Company A 1st Battalion 133D.
On May 1, 1965, Tom married Judith Simon at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. She passed away on November 22, 2011. On February 2, 2013, he married Beverly Thomas at Church of the Nativity.
Tom thoroughly enjoyed breakfast with his National Guard buddies every Tuesday and breakfast with his Loras Academy buddies once a month. He was an active member of St. Columbkille’s Parish for many years. Tom also served many years as a Boy Scout leader for Troop 13 at St. Columbkille’s.
He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, camping, canoeing, traveling all over the world, spending time with his family and friends, and he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He was a lover of all animals, but he had a special place in his heart for Mr. Molly, his beloved cat. Tom was a loving husband and father and a loyal friend to many.
Survivors include his wife, Beverly Thomas-Healy, of Dubuque; daughter, Melissa (Brian) Vize, of Dubuque; son, Shawn Healy, of Soldiers Grove, WI; four grandchildren, Logan, Ethan, Braydan and Chloe Vize; Beverly’s children, Jason (Julie) Thomas, of Tipton, IA, and Jessica (Ben) Ruden, of Dubuque; Beverly’s grandchildren, Anna and Paige Thomas and Mia and Barrett Ruden; sisters, Dianne Healy-Clauss, of Royal Oak, MI, Connie Thomas, of Dubuque; brothers, Dennis (Mary) Healy, of Eldridge, IA, Joseph (Julie) Healy, of Dubuque and a sister-in-law, Ginger Healy, of Hazel Green, WI; as well as a host of loving friends and family.
He is preceded in death by his parents and step-mother, Velma Healy; his first wife, Judy; two brothers, Robert and John Healy; two sisters, Janaan Burns and Patricia Hash.
The Healy family wishes to extend a special thank-you to the nurses at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital for their EXCEPTIONAL care of Tom, and Dr. Whalen for his professional care.
In lieu of flowers, a Thomas L. Healy Memorial Fund has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.