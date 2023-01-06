PETERSBURG, Iowa — Doris C. (Pasker) Bildstein, 77 of Petersburg, Iowa passed away Thursday, January 5, 2023, at home surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville.
Funeral mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Petersburg with burial to be held at a later date. Rev. Gabriel Mensah and Rev. Herbert Pins will officiate.
Doris was born on March 1, 1945 in Dyersville, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Agnes (Gaul) Pasker. Doris worked as a Nursing Technician at Mercy Hospital in Cedar Rapids before transferring to Mercy Hospital in Dubuque. She married James J. Bildstein on August 5, 1967 at St. Francis Xavier Church in Dyersville, Iowa. Together they raised their family & farmed in the Petersburg area. She enjoyed spending time with family, traveling, reading, tending to her flowers, and volunteering at the hospital.
Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Jim, children: Angela (Roger) Oberhauser of Parkersburg, IA, Michael (Lynn) Bildstein of Petersburg, six grandchildren: Alec, Gannon and Riley Oberhauser, Paige (Brock Schindler), Kylie (Luke Funke), Ellie (Matt Stelken) Bildstein, and one step-granddaughter, Micayla Farley, siblings: Rita (Jerald) Klostermann of Bankston, William (Mary Jo) Pasker and Mary Lou (Ed) Burlage all of Dyersville, Charles (Peggy) Pasker of LaFarge, WI, in-laws: Betty Recker of Manchester, Eileen (Dan) Thier and Joyce (Arnie) Bries of Dyersville, and Ed Bildstein of Petersburg.
She was preceded in death by her parents and parents-in-law, John and Marie (Wessels) Bildstein, in-laws: Ruth Bildstein and Gene Recker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to SS. Peter and Paul Parish, Camp Courageous, and Hospice of Dubuque.
The family would like to thank Rev. Herb Pins, Dr. Mark Hermann and staff at Finley Hospital, and Hospice of Dubuque.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home (in care of the deceased) 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
