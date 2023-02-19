Jeffrey J. Tebbe, 50 of Dubuque, Iowa passed away on February 16, 2023 at MercyOne Medical Center.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday, February 20th, 2023 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a wake service will be at 3:45 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at St. Joseph The Worker with Fr. Brian Dellaert officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter and Paul Cemetery in Springbrook, IA.
Jeffrey Jon Tebbe was born April 27, 1972, in Maquoketa, Iowa to Al and Gladys (Bormann) Tebbe. He attended Marquette Catholic High School (Class of 1990). After high school he attended Briar Cliff University and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Theater. He then completed his Master’s Degree in Adult Education at UW Platteville where he remained employed for 18 years until his death.
He married Christen Bourgeois on October 16, 1999 at St. Boniface Church in Sioux City, Iowa. Jeff was an avid lover of community theater in the Sioux City and Dubuque communities. He touched the lives of many people as a director with his knowledge and passion for the shows he helped create, often partnering with his wife Christen as choreographer.
A huge fan of the Cubs, Cowboys and Hawkeyes, he always had a great time talking smack and cheering on those teams. He also enjoyed comics, sci-fi and cosplay.
If you were lucky enough to catch him as WWE’s The Undertaker at Dubuque ComicCon, we hope you snapped a pic! Jeff was a man with a huge heart, and family was the center of his life.
You could always find him hanging out with his nieces, helping others with projects, building toy barns, making Halloween costumes, taking one for the team on spinning rides at Adventureland, and having a fun time at family gatherings with his unique sense of humor.
He was also a huge animal lover and the best cat dad around. His cats Shadow, Tugger, Loki, Coco and Charlie already miss him.
Those left to honor his memory include: his wife of 23 years, Christen (Bourgeois), his mother Gladys; siblings Julie Tebbe (special friend Kristi), of Sergeant Bluff, Iowa, Jane Tebbe, Dubuque, Iowa, Jake (Abby) Tebbe, Dubuque, Iowa, Joanna (Brian) Chaplin, Altoona, Iowa, father-in-law Claude (Kathy) Bourgeois, LeCompton, Kansas, sisters-in-law, Tamara Bourgeois, Topeka, Kansas, Becca Bourgeois, Kansas City, Missouri, Lori (John) Carson, Manhattan, Kansas; nieces and nephews Margaret and Cecilia Tebbe, Brinley and Bailey Chaplin, Justice Rexrode, Zya Bourgeois, Aiden Glase, and Sophia Carson.
He was preceded in death by his Father Alfred Tebbe Jr., paternal grandparents Alfred “Fritz” and Alvina Tebbe, maternal grandparents, Jacob Bormann, John and Genevieve Steines, and mother-in-law Lucy (Terry) Bourgeois Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Wahlert High School Encore Club.
Jeff’s family would like to extend a special thank you to the Dubuque Fire and EMT, the Dubuque Police Department, and MercyOne Emergency room staff for their prompt assistance and caring moral support.
Thanks, Jeff, for your wonderful sense of humor, your love of red shoes, and the love you showed to all of us. Hope you have a good euchre game going up there! We will miss you dearly!
