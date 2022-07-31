MONONA, Wis. — Andy Harris Smythe, age 61, of Monona, Wisconsin, formerly of Benton, Wisconsin, passed away on Monday, July 25, 2022, at Sylvan Crossing Care Facility in Fitchburg, Wisconsin. Services will be 12:30 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Benton, Wisconsin, with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. Burial will be in the Historical Benton Primitive Methodist Cemetery next to his mother. Friends may call from 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. at the funeral home before the service.
Andy was born March 3, 1961, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, to Ava June Harris Smythe and Robert Charles Smythe. He was a 1982 graduate of Monroe High School and worked for many years at Dick’s Supermarket in Platteville, Wisconsin. Despite many difficulties, he had an extraordinary gift of joy. He was kind and friendly and had a rare, delightful sense of humor. Andy loved good food, coffee, donuts, and birthdays. He loved music, singing, and dancing. He loved to exercise, walk, and run. Andy loved animals, dogs, and cats. Near and far he will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his sisters and brothers: Laura & Paul Hartman, Potosi, Wisconsin, Helene Smythe-Eagle, Monona, Wisconsin, Madeline and Marvin Flogel, Platteville, Wisconsin, Timothy and Kris Smythe, Potosi, Wisconsin and Joseph Smythe, New Market, Tennessee. He is also survived by many nephews and nieces, who were all very dear to him. Andy was a wonderful son, brother, cousin, uncle and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Ava Roselee; and his stepfather, Melvin Powers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Save the Red Church Fund and sent to the Benton State Bank.
The family wishes to thank the wonderful caregivers from Sylvan Crossing Care Facility and Agrace Hospice.
