CUBA CITY, Wis. — Lola C. McGraw, 81, of Cuba City, Wis., died Monday, November 4, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, surrounded by her family.
Private family graveside services will be held at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Cuba City. Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Lola was born on February 7, 1938, in Kingsford, Mich., the daughter of Gilbert and Sidonia (Beaude) Cunningham. She married Adrian “Bud” McGraw on May 29, 1954, in Dubuque. He preceded her in death.
Lola worked as a bookkeeper for McGraw Pest Control in Cuba City.
Lola enjoyed playing cards, golfing, bowling, westerns and cowboys. She was 100% addicted to chocolate. Lola was a past member of the Cuba City Lionesses. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world.
Survivors include her daughters, Trudy (Mark) Coughlin, of Cuba City, Penny (Todd) Mau, of Trempealeau, Wis., and Holly (Terry) Digman, of Cuba City; her daughters-in-law, Lynn McGraw, of Cuba City, and Mary McGraw, of Chicago, Ill.; a brother, Dayton Cunningham, of Janesville, Wis.; her grandchildren, Mike (Kristin) McGraw, Shawna (Jerry) VanHook, Jamie (Brad) Pronschinske, Mallory (Greg) Miles, William (Kristin) McGraw, Wesley Digman and Kassey (Matt) Stagman; and her great-grandchildren, Isabella, Grace, Brooke, Sawyer, Carson, Quinn, Malia and Landon, with one on the way.
She was also preceded in death by two sons, Adrian “Ade” and William “Bill; four sisters; and a brother.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.caseyfuneralhome.net.