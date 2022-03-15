Diane M. Lynch, 75, of Dubuque, died on Monday, March 14, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.

Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 18, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

