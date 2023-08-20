CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Jody Lynn Miller, age 51, of Concord Twp., OH, and formerly of Dubuque, passed away August 13, 2023.

Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, at the funeral home. Deacon Dave Roth will officiate. Interment will be in Linwood Cemetery.

