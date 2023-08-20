CONCORD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Jody Lynn Miller, age 51, of Concord Twp., OH, and formerly of Dubuque, passed away August 13, 2023.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 22, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 23, at the funeral home. Deacon Dave Roth will officiate. Interment will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Jody was born on January 30, 1972 in Dubuque, the daughter of Lester V., Jr. and Sonja “Sonnie” (Ahlers) Miller. She attended Holy Ghost, Jefferson, and Hempstead High School. Jody was the most energetic and selfless person who was very dedicated to her family. She loved animals, especially her dogs and rescued Mastiffs. Jody’s grandchildren were the light of her life. She had a zest for life, and loved being around family and friends. She was very outgoing, and known for being “a talker”.
Recommended for you
Jody is survived by her husband, Robert Mabe; two children, Devon Miller-Mabe and Daisy Dinero; her “honorary” sons, Ronald Martin and Joshua Woodson; her grandchildren, Riley, Haley and Michael; her brothers, Michael Miller, Mark Miller and Rod (Amy Schlueter) Miller; her sister-in-law Lisa Miller; her nieces and nephews, Cory (Amber), Hayden, Gauge, Sophie, Brooke, Kaitlyn, Easton, Braxton, her great nephew, Brady; her mother-in-law, Sue Dell’Uomo; her father-in-law, Les Wheeler; her sisters-in-law, Jacqui Wheeler and Karen Mabe; her step-mother, Carol Miller and her children; and many cousins and friends, especially her childhood friends Kim Blocklinger, Jenni McCann, and Julie Rettenberger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her “honorary” son, Nicholas Lonchar; her nephews Kyle and Brandon; and her sister-in-law, Sarah Thilmany.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jody’s memory to the Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road, Dubuque, IA, 52002.