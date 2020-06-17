ASBURY, Iowa — James A. “Jim” Baker, 92, of Asbury, Iowa, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a virtual hug to Jim’s family. The Mass of Christian Burial for Jim will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Key West, with Rev. Father Rodney Allers as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
James was born March 7, 1928, in Dubuque, the son of Harry A. and Margaret E. Schadle Baker. He received his education at Nativity and Holy Trinity Catholic Schools and Dubuque Senior High School. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1945 and was honorably discharged in 1947. He served aboard the USS Paul G. Baker (DE-642). His tour of duty was in Asia, serving time in China and Japan. While he was in the U.S. Naval Hospital in San Diego he attended school to receive his G.E.D. After returning to Dubuque he worked at John Deere for 34 years, retiring in 1982. He worked 10 years as a machine operator and set-up man, and 24 years as a supervisor.
On April 23, 1949, he married Nyra Potter in St. Mary’s Church. They had seven children, Edward (Michelle) Baker, Robert (Tamie) Baker, Gail (Terry) Winter, Jack (Barb) Baker, Peggy (Tom) Hoppman, Lisa (Dave Hibbard) Hoppman, James R. (Teresa) Baker, and 30 grandchildren, and 50 great-grandchildren. Nyra went to heaven on May 21, 1993. On February 18, 1995, he married Katie Krueger. Katie had three children, Dan Grutz dec., Gina (Paul) Cesaretti and Julie (Dennis) Rima. After Katie died he lived alone and life wasn’t good. With the help of Gail, they found a senior apartment on Starlight at the Woodland. He met the manager who was Shirley. One day after a windstorm Shirley asked if he would fix her flag pole, which he did. When he was leaving she asked, “how much do I owe you?” which he responded, “a kiss would do.” You all know the rest of the story. On July 10, 2010, they moved to the Village Co-Op in Asbury. On April 8, 2011, they eloped and got married, and Jim was happy to have been befriended by her family, Lueann Bregman, and friends, Al Cox, Terry (Debee) Strub, Vicki (Francis) Weber, Peter (Denise) Strub, Janet (Stephen) Shepherd, and all her grandchildren. Jim was very thankful for having three wonderful women in his life.
He is also survived by his brother, Jerry (Sherry) Baker; his sister, Elaine Thurston; and sister-in-law, Rita Baker.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Nyra; wife, Katie; two brothers, Richard Baker and John Baker; two brothers-in-law, Ronald Meyer and Joe Thurston; sister-in-law, Juanita Baker; Abe Richman, Dan Grutz, Dr. C.H. Bregman, and two great-grandchildren, Owen Verle Scharpf, and his angel, Evelyn Grace Schnulle, who passed away while in the hospital. God took her from all of her Baker family, his most love is for her, his only wish was that he would have gotten to hold her.
Jim did volunteer work for St. Vincent de Paul, St. Mary’s Parish, and served as a volunteer pallbearer for St. Vincent de Paul. He also did work for Washington Tool Library and St. Vincent Food Bank. He was a lifetime member of the D.A.V. and belonged to the John Deere Retiree and Supervisor Club. He was also a loyal fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established. If family or friends would like to send a memorial contribution, please mail them to Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, Attn: Jim Baker Family, 3860 Asbury Road, Dubuque, IA 52002, and we will gladly forward them to the family.
The family thanks Hospice of Dubuque, his caregivers, Pennie and Molly, and especially our “sister” Vicki Weber for all she has done. Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
