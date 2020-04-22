BELMONT, Wis. — Francis “Frannie” W. Deutsch, 86, of Belmont, WI, formerly of Menominee, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, due to a farming accident.
In this un- known time with the COVID-19 pandemic, having a public visitation is not possible. A private family burial will be in the Nativity BVM Cemetery, in Menominee, IL. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Frannie was born on March 23, 1934, to Anthony & Rachel (Kuhl) Deutsch at the family home in Menominee, IL. He married Bonnie L. Harrison on August 22, 1959, at the Nativity BVM Catholic Church, in Menomonie, IL. Frannie worked at John Deere Dubuque Works and worked on the family farm until he retired in 2004. He was a member of the St. Philomena Catholic Church and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing cards, family gatherings, mowing the lawn, dinner outings at Nick’s Cafe & Country Kitchen, painting machinery, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who loved him.
Frannie is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bonnie; three daughters, Rose (Jerry) McDonald, of Peyton, CO, Mary (Brian) Neuenschwander, of Browntown, WI, and Debbie (Doug) Simmon, of Pewaukee, WI; three sons, Michael (Rose) Deutsch, of Livingston, WI, James (Marie) Deutsch, of Mineral Point, WI, and Ronald (Julie) Deutsch, of Muskego, WI; 19 grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; two sisters, Marie Dietzel, of Cuba City, WI, and Eileen (Dick) Riniker, of Dubuque, IA; a sister-in-law, Kathleen Deutsch; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Tony Jr. and Joe; a sister, Sister Rachel Deutsch; and a brother-in-law, Arnold Dietzel.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Francis W. Deutsch Memorial Fund has been established and memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o Francis W. Deutsch Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.