Mary E. Auterman, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Monona. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Mariela M. Berthel, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, with a Scripture wake service at 6 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Louise E. Brockman, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Harold N. Buchheit, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, Church of the Resurrection.
Millavieve M. Curtis, Potosi, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis.
Anthony J. Goedken, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 3:30 to 7 p.m. today and 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi, Iowa.
Linda L. Holmgren, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa, Iowa.
William J. Kaiser, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
James E. Kopp, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, with a rosary service at 3:30 p.m., Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville; and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Marilyn L. Lamker, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Forrest W. Monroe, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Schmitz-Grau Home and Cremation Service, Ossian, Iowa. Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. today, Pleasant View Cemetery, Ossian.
Dwaine E. Posten, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20, St. John’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Leonard G. Schuster, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph Key West Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.