Diane Mary Lynch, 75, of Dubuque, died Monday, March 14, 2022, in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Diane will be 10:00 am Friday, March 18, 2022, at St. Anthony Catholic Church with Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Diane was born October 5, 1946, in Dubuque, the daughter of Irwin J. and Marcella B. Galle Hirsch. On September 9, 1967, she married Edward Joseph Lynch in St. Patricks Catholic Church in Dubuque. He died October 23, 2021.
She graduated from Wahlert High School.
Diane worked in the insurance department at Grand River Medical Center.
Survivors include four sons, David (Sarah Wheeler) Lynch and his children: Hailey, Paige and Megan, Michael (Sarah) Lynch and their children: Brandon, Alec, Noah and Zoey, Mark (Chris) Lynch and her children: Melissa, Matt, Kami and Kim and Chad (Holly Martin) Lynch and his son: Landyn, all of Dubuque; one great-grandson, Kai; two sisters, Jan Hirsch of Dubuque, and Ann (Richard) Winger of Bernard; in-laws, Jackie Kenniker of Dubuque, Linda Morgan of Naples, FL, Jan (Chuck) Scott of Dubuque and Pam (Dean) Roth of Dubuque, Al (Gayle) Lynch of Ankeny and Jim Jones of Asbury.
Besides her husband she was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, David, in infancy.
Special thank you to Care Initiatives Hospice and Ennoble Nursing Center.
In lieu of flowers, memorials have been established for Care Initiatives Hospice and the Wendt Regional Cancer Center.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.