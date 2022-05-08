Marie M Boleyn (Klein) 92, of Dubuque, formerly of Ellis St and Applewood III, died Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Oak Park Place in Dubuque.
There will not be a public service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Entombment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery on Friday, May 6, 2022
Marie was born December 25, 1929, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Anthony and Frances Arensdorff Klein.
On October 17, 1960, she married the love of her life, Roger Boleyn, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. He died November 19, 2003.
She was a meat wrapper at former Dubuque grocery stores, A&P and Randall’s. She did not mind spilling coffee on herself to keep warm from the freezer. One of Marie’s favorite places was a St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She volunteered there and was a member of the Rosary Society. After it’s closing, she joined St. Anthony’s.
Marie was an excellent homemaker. She took pride in gardening, baking, and cooking. Her pork stuffing will continue as a holiday tradition.
After her husband passed, she moved to Applewood. She loved her friends and active social life there: morning coffee group, bingo, coloring, movies, and weekly parties in the Club Room. She had an extensive record collection, Louis Armstrong and Guy Lombardo were her faves. A lifelong fan of the Cardinals (both baseball and the birds) and, of course, the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Marie was a fun “Re Re” to her grand-dogs, Desmond, Sawyer, and Jack. Taking them shopping to pick out their own toys and even sending them cards on their birthdays. Marie had a quick wit and was joking until the end.
Survivors include one daughter, Carol Boleyn (Don Ley) of Dubuque; two sisters, Margaret Mootz and Donna Klein both of Dubuque; one nephew, Cletus Mootz of Dubuque; one niece, Karen Mootz of East Dubuque, IL; relatives, Jay and Louann Bauck; and many nieces and nephews on the Boleyn side.
She was tough. She survived cancer twice, and just about everyone else. Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, and six brothers, Theodore, Robert, Richard, Donald, James, and John, brother-in-law, Cletus Mootz, and a niece, Debra Mootz, all of her cousins, and in-laws on her husband’s side.
Thanks to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Melissa G, for the extra TLC.
The family requests no flowers.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.