Paul Stanley McKnight, 92, of Dubuque, Iowa, died peacefully January 22, 2020, at Luther Manor Hillcrest in Dubuque after a lengthy and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Visitation will be on Monday, January 27, at Summit Congregational United Church of Christ in Dubuque from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Funeral service, officiated by Pastor Karen Candee, will be at 10:30 a.m. followed with military honors. A luncheon will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and the burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Galena, IL.
Paul was born December 17, 1927, in Burlington, IA, the son of Fred and Helen (Courtney) McKnight. When he was 5, his family moved to Memphis, Missouri, where his father farmed. Paul attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse. He was a 1946 graduate of Memphis High School. After high school, Paul enlisted in the U.S. Army and served during the World War II era from 1946 until 1948. He was a proud attendee of the 2010 Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., and received the Quilt of Valor in 2018.
After serving in the Army, Paul applied to John Deere Dubuque Works after reading an advertisement in the local newspaper. Little did he know, he would spend the next 39 years working for John Deere, which became his passion. He retired from John Deere Dubuque Works on October 1, 1987.
On May 3, 1980, he married Donna Marie Webster (Heim) at Summit Congregational United Church of Christ in Dubuque. Throughout their marriage, Paul and Donna enjoyed traveling on numerous bus trips throughout the United States, a cruise to the Bahamas and a trip to Hawaii.
Paul enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking and shooting guns. Since 2000, Paul looked forward to the annual farm pond fishing trip in Southeast Iowa with family members. Because of a 23½” bass that Paul caught, an annual traveling “Lunker Award” was created, which Paul holds the record for as a five-time winner.
Paul was a member of Summit Congregational United Church of Christ in Dubuque, John Deere Retirees Association and America Legion Post 6 Dubuque, Iowa.
Survivors include his wife, Donna; two stepsons, Wayne (Tina) Webster, of Wilmington, IL, and Gary (Angela Heidenreich) Webster, of Stoughton, WI; one stepdaughter, Marcia (Robert) Broshous, of Dubuque; 10 stepgrandchildren, Lisa (Jason) Wiegel, Adam (Jayne) Webster, Cassie Gold, Cody (Danielle) Anderson, Whitney (Zachery) Basner, Russ (Ashley) Webster, Nicole Webster, Ashley (Nate) Mealhow, Adrienne (Darrin) Kaisand and Alea Broshous; and 21 step-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his only sibling, a sister, Marjorie DeLair.
The family would like to thank the staff at Luther Manor Hillcrest and Hospice for their loving care of Paul.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Dubuque.
