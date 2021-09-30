PEOSTA, Iowa — Donald F. Dougherty, 88, of Peosta, Iowa passed away on Monday, September 27, 2021, at Manor Care in Dubuque, Iowa.
A visitation for Don will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home at 894 Peosta St. in Peosta, Iowa.
Mass of Christian burial for Don will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at St. John’s the Baptist Catholic Church in Peosta, Iowa, with Rev. Michael Schueller officiating. Burial will be held at St. John’s the Baptist Cemetery in Centralia, Iowa, with full Military Honors afforded by the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650 and the VFW Centralia AM Vets Post #3.
He was born December 20, 1932, in Dubuque County, Iowa, son of Jay and Marie (Greenwalt) Dougherty. He was a graduate of Epworth High School in Epworth, Iowa. Don was a Veteran having served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. On February 7, 1959, he was united in marriage to Ethel Herrig at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Dubuque, Iowa. The couple went on to farm in the Peosta area. He also worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 30 years until his retirement on July 20, 1990.
Don was a member of the St. John the Baptist Parish in Peosta, Iowa. He was also a lifelong member of the Epworth American Legion John White Post #650 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Am Vets of Centralia Post #3. He looked forward every 2 years for the past 30 years to the Korean 398 AAA BN Reunion. Don was also a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #94.
He enjoyed camping for many years with the gang at Wildwood Acres. Don loved spending time with his grandchildren and reading. He was a die-hard Chicago Cubs fan.
He is survived by his wife, Ethel Dougherty of Peosta, IA; five children, Dan Dougherty, Joseph Dougherty both of Dubuque, IA, Lisa (Todd) Stiles and son Josh of Robbins, IA, Tim (Jenny) Dougherty and their children Elizabeth and Katherine of Mt. Vernon, IA, and Lori (Bryan) Armstrong and their children Bryce, Emily and Ava of Atkins, IA; one brother, Jim (Sheila) Dougherty of Epworth, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, John P. “Jack” (Beatrice “Bea”) Dougherty, Rita (Joe) Naderman, Tom (Katie) Dougherty, Robert Dougherty, Agnes (Jack) Hill, and Rosemary Dougherty in infancy; a granddaughter, Sophia J. Dougherty; and a niece, Sharon Dougherty.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Moran, Dr. John Whalen, and Hospice of Dubuque for all the wonderful care and support they gave to Don and his family.
Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN: Donald Dougherty family, P.O. Box #1, Peosta, Iowa 52068.
A video tribute may be viewed, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.reifffuneralhomeinc@gmail.com.