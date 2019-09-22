DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dianne M. Reicher, 70, of West Dundee, Illinois, and formerly of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville.
Public visitation will be held from 8 until 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, in Dyersville, with funeral services following at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville. Burial will take place at St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville. Rev. Jim Goerend will officiate.
Dianne was born January 16, 1949, in Placid, Iowa, the daughter of Merlin and Eillene (Mahoney) Delaney. She married Rick Reicher on January 28, 1970, in Dyersville.
Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Rick; children, Josh (Eileen) and their children, Rogan and Rylan Reicher, of Lakewood Ill., and Tim (CaSandra) and their children, Marley and Marina Reicher, of Algonquin, Ill.; siblings, Mary (Rory) McGuire, of Central City, Iowa; in-laws, Rod (Phyllis) Reicher, of Dyersville, Russ (Julie) Reicher, of Worthington, Iowa, George Reicher, of San Diego, Calif., Maureen Lueck Delaney, of Williamsville, N.Y., and Russ Loesche of, Petersburg, Iowa; and her adoring pets, Sammy, Harley and Josie.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Stephen and LuAnn (Wessels) Reicher; siblings, Bill Delaney and Debbie Delaney Loesche; in-laws, Ruby and Rose Mary Reicher; and a great-nephew, Thomas Reicher.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Dianne’s honor.
The family would like to thank MercyOne Senior Care for their compassionate care. Also a thank you to the Hospice Unit, especially Scott.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.