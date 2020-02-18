DELHI, Iowa — James “Jim” Rees, 77, of Delhi, Iowa, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
In accordance with his wishes, there will not be any services.
Jim was born October 22, 1942, in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Jack Sr. and Lucille (Dearborn) Rees. He graduated from Marion High School. On November 27, 1964, at the United Methodist Church in Delhi, Jim was united in marriage to Marlys Keith. He was employed at Nissen Corporation in Cedar Rapids for 10 plus years traveling all over the United States for them. Jim was owner/operator of Delaware County Oil Company for over 20 years until his health forced him into retirement. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Manchester Golf and Country Club and the Hart Ridge Golf Course. Jim and Marlys lived on Lake Delhi for 27 years where he enjoyed spending time water skiing and boating.
He is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife, Marlys Rees, of Delhi; brother, Jack Rees Jr., of Anamosa; brother-in-law, Joe Keith, of Delhi; cousin, Tom Lint, of Whittier; a special niece, Kim (Arthur) Lott, of Lenexa, Kansas; and many good friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
