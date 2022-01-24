Galen W. Abitz, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Esther A. Brehm, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta.
Shirley A. Brimeyer, North Buena Vista, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, North Buena Vista Hall. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, North Buena Vista.
Jayne A. Grogan, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
John G. Hoefler, New Vienna, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today; and 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Eleanor Jackson, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, Erickson Funeral Home, Shullsburg. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
Mary Ann Kremer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, Holy Ghost Church. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Yvonne Lorenz, Dubuque — Visitation: 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Shirley A. Rettenmeier, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Donald D. Roepsch, Peosta, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, St. John the Baptist Church, Peosta. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28 at the church.
Gerald B. Swett, Hanover, Ill. — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Hanover. Service: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Linda M. Van der Meulen, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the funeral home.