Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Vernon A. Brink, Benton, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis., and 9:30 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the church.
Carol B. Carroll, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 12393 Crawford Road C, Prairie du Chien.
Marcheta R. Cooey Lux, Delhi, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi.
Gerald P. Eastlick, Potosi, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, St. Andrew Catholic Church, Tennyson, Wis. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster, Wis.
Tina L. Fox, Wauzeka, Wis. — Services: 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Bloomington, Wis. Visitation: 3 p.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home.
Melvin P. Freisinger, Dubuque — Memorial service: 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Merlin G. Gonner, East Dubuque, Ill. — Mass: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, Iowa. Visitation: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Bellevue.
DeLoris M. Goodrow, Savanna, Ill. — Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Visitation: 1 p.m. Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home.
Walter N. Johnson, Waukon, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Martin-Grau Funeral Home, Waukon.
Harold J. Kaiser, Cuba City, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Mary Lou Kamp, Dubuque — Services: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 p.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home.
Laura A. Kowal, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Stewart Baxter Funeral and Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Lois E. Leahy, Elm Grove, Wis. — Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg, Wis. Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Esther M. Martin, Tipton, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Mount Carroll Church of God, Mount Carroll, Ill. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the church.
Everette E. Mau, Lead Mine, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 26370 Aenta Road, Benton, Wis.
Calista V. Northcraft, Galena, Ill. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, and 10 a.m. Friday until the time of services at the cemetery.
Steven L. Ohnesorge, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, Word of Life Church, 4450 Dodge St. Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Robert V. Rollinger, Sand Springs, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Monticello, Iowa. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Monticello.
Rocky Tiefel, Dubuque — Memorial service: 11 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church.