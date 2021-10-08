MAQUOKETA, Iowa — David P. Dunne, 71, of Maquoketa, died Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021.

Visitation will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory in Dubuque.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church.

