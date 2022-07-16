MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Lois Jean Duhme, 90, of Maquoketa, and formerly of Otter Creek, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Monday, July 18, at Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 18, at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery, Maquoketa.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.