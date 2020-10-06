Linda K. Ludovissy, 60 of Dubuque, formerly of Holy Cross, Iowa passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Unity Point Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW in Dyersville, where friends and family can gather and share memories.
Linda was born August 21, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa the daughter of Walter and Rosemary (Morris) Wilhelm and late stepfather, Edwill Schlecht. Dale Laugeson also played an important role in Linda’s life. She married Terry Ludovissy in 1990 and together welcomed two wonderful sons into their lives. They later separated.
Linda had a lively spirit that lightened the hearts of everyone she knew. She lived for her grandchildren and her crafts. She volunteered for many years as a firefighter and EMT. She loved driving school bus for many years as well. She was a mother figure and “Meme” to many other friends and family.
She will be fondly remembered by Terry and her sons: Levi Ludovissy, of Dyersville, Justin “Tubby” (Melissa) Ludovissy, of Millville; grandchildren: Delila, Baylen, Kylie and Duke Ludovissy; siblings: Karon, Sheryl, Lou, Deb (Dave), Sue (Mark) and Mary(Keith); and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister, Kathy, and brother-in-law, Steve.
