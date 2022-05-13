Clark Michael Urban Sr., 56, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at Dubuque Specialty Care, surrounded by his family. Clark loved his family and enjoyed life the best he could.
Family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, May 13th, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Clark was born February 15, 1966, in Dubuque, the son of Gary and Shelia (Johnston) Urban. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, went on to graduate from Lincoln Technical Automotive School in Des Moines, Iowa and worked for Andy Granatelli in Los Angeles. Clark also headed Tri-State Roofing in the 1990s and also worked for Conseco Insurance. Clark enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, music, traveling, fishing, and almost anything to do with the Mississippi River.
Clark is survived by two children, Lynsey Ann Urban and Clark Urban Jr.; one grandson, Asher Huseman, his mother, Shelia Urban; his sister, Elizabeth Urban, Wendy (Jim) McLaughlin, and Pearl Shaffer, all of Dubuque; his brothers, Gary (Sheri) Urban of Lake City, MN, Jim (Jan) Urban of Kennewick, WA; many very special nieces and nephews, and his former wife, Pam Ford.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary “Pike” Urban and sister Kim Urban Donnan.
The family would like to thank Dubuque Specialty Care, especially nurses Charlene, Brandy and Sandy; also, the staff at Care Initiative Hospice, most notably Allison, Jennifer, Jessica and Sara.
In lieu of flowers a Clark Urban memorial fund will be established.