Mary Ann Bradley, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Paul W. Brehm, Dubuque — Wake service: 3:45 p.m. Friday, July 28, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta.
D. Sue Cording, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Friday, July 28, Lord of Love Church, Galena. Service: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Bernadine Curoe, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the chapel.
Cyril G. Elsinger, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 28, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rickardsville.
Dale D. French, Mount Hope, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Johanna M. Ketoff, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
John Richard Klaas, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Monday, July 31, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.
Mary Jo Loeffelholz, Platteville, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville.
Timothy J. Ryan, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, July 29, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral home, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Charmin T. Simon, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, Nativity Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Todd N. Swift, Weaverville, N.C. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 29, Grand River Center.
Janice M. Tatar, Loves Park, Ill. — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Memorial service: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Brian M. Traeger, Granbury, Texas — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 29, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
David J. Welu, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral home, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 28, Resurrection Catholic Church.
Velva M. Wilson, Delhi, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 30, Delhi Legion Hall.