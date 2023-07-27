Mary Ann Bradley, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.

Paul W. Brehm, Dubuque — Wake service: 3:45 p.m. Friday, July 28, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 29, Holy Family Catholic Church, Peosta.

