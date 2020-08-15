Rev. Harold John Drexler, 98, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Stonehill Franciscan Services in Dubuque.
Born March 22, 1922, in Dyersville, Iowa, to parents William and Irene Mock Drexler, Father Drexler studied as an undergraduate at Loras College in Dubuque and with the Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, a missionary religious order based in New York, before entering major seminary.
He enlisted in the United States Army in 1943 and served with the 139th Army Airways Communications Squadron during the Pacific Theater in the Philippines and Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1946 as a Sergeant.
He graduated with a degree in theology from St. Mary Seminary in Baltimore, Maryland. Archbishop Leo Binz ordained Father Drexler to the priesthood on May 21, 1955, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville.
His first assignment was as the assistant pastor at the parishes of Sacred Heart in Rockwell, St. Lawrence in Swaledale and St. John in Carrsvile (1955-56). He then ministered as assistant pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Waterloo (1956-61), Sacred Heart in Dubuque (1961-66) and St. Mary Parish in Dike (1966-70). From 1970-72, Father Drexler served at the parishes of St. John the Baptist in West Ridge and St. Patrick in Waukon.
Father Drexler first took on the role of pastor in 1972, ministering at the parishes of Sacred Heart in Volga and St. Joseph in Wadena until 1976. He was then pastor at St. Boniface Parish in New Vienna (1976-86). In 1986, he became pastor of St. Luke in Hopkinton and Immaculate Conception in Sand Springs, where he served until his retirement from active ministry in 1997. In 1989, Father Drexler was moderator for the Archdiocesan Council of Catholic Women (ACCW) in the Independence Deanery. At the time of his death, Father Drexler was the eldest priest of the Archdiocese of Dubuque.
He had a sister, Catherine Terrey, and two nephews of California.
