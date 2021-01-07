Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Donna T. Andresen, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Ann M. Duehr, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Martin R. Flick, Dubuque — Services: 2 p.m. today, Asbury Cemetery.
Catherine J. Hayen, Dubuque — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, Motherhouse Chapel, Mount Carmel, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel.
Mark L. Johanningmeier, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
William R. Kelly, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, St. Joseph Church, Key West, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Susan K. Klostermann, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Viola M. McCartney, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Services: Noon today at the funeral home.
Neal David Recker, San Diego, Calif. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, Holy Cross (Iowa) Catholic Church.
Mary Jane Reichenauer, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. today, Basilica St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Dyersville.
Robert L. Scherbring, Dyersville, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Charles Wiederholt, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green; and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, St. Frances De Sales Catholic Church.
M. Kathy Wilcox, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Services: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.