Larry A. Cuff, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Memorial services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, United Methodist Church, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 11 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the church.
Robert Erdenberger, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Prairie du Chien. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Patricia E. Feist, Stitzer, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, Stitzer United Methodist Church. Visitation: After 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Patricia L. Gabrielson, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, Bethany Home.
Murilla A. Gehl, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: After 9 a.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.
Mary A. Hermsen, New Vienna, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville, Iowa.
Emmet Jones, Waukon, Iowa — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, , Sept. 4, Old East Paint Creek Lutheran Church, Waterville, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Martin Funeral Home, Waukon.
Linda J. Knight, McGregor, Iowa — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien, Wis.
Ralph F. Kunkel, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler. Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m., Immaculate Conception Parish Center.
Clayton K. Lange, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 1 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: After 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Avis C. Middaugh, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, Holy Ghost Church, Dickeyville. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.
Gary L. Pfeiler, Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 p.m. Wednesday until time of services at the funeral home.
Eugene C. Severn, Postville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Chapel at Good Samaritan Society, Postville. Visitation: After 10 a.m. until time of services at the chapel.