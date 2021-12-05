SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Lisa K. Cockroft, age 56 of Shullsburg, WI passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021 Meriter Hospital in Madison, WI after courageously battling Covid-19 for several weeks.
She was born August 15, 1965 in Hazel Green, WI the daughter of Howard and Margorie (Farrey) Lyne. Lisa grew up in Shullsburg and graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1983. Following high school, Lisa attended Southwest Technical College for a few years. After college, Lisa moved to Ohio and Aurora, IL until later returning to Shullsburg where she settled down and married the love of her life Kenneth Cockroft on October 20, 2001 at Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg. Lisa dedicated most of her working career to working at the Shullsburg Creamery in Shullsburg for 20 years.
Lisa is survived by her husband Kenny at home; her brothers: Joe (Deanna) Lyne of Shullsburg, Chris (Mary Ellen) Lyne of Scales Mound, IL, and Clayton Lyne of Gratiot, WI; her sisters: Ruth Keough of Beloit, WI, Becky (Keith) Andrews of Monroe, WI, Kelly Lyne of Monticello, WI, and Stacy Shepherd of Monroe; her sisters-in-law: Gigi (David) Byrd of Poynette, WI, Betty Harwick of Darlington, WI, Melinda Lyne and Janice Lyne both of Shullsburg; many nieces and nephews; and three special friends: Cheri Wotnoske, Norma Casolaro, and Carrie Johnson; and her fur babies: Noah, K-Tank, Momma Kitty, Milo, Boots, and Midnight.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: John Lyne, Royce Lyne, and Roger Lyne; one sister: Laurie Fields; her brothers-in-law: Larry Keough, Mark Fields, and Phillip “Skinny” Lean; her parents-in-law: Stanley and Lynda Cockroft; and two nieces.
Lisa was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Shullsburg where she taught Sunday School for 10 years. She was also proud to be a member of the Women’s Fire Auxilliary in Shullsburg. When Lisa wasn’t working she enjoyed traveling and going on cruises with her husband and friends. Lisa dedicated 25 years of her life working at the Jo Daviess County Fair in Galena, IL where she met many friends throughout the years. She loved anything that had to do with water, always enjoying beaches, water falls, oceans, and whale watching.
Lisa’s pride and joy was her family and was known to do whatever she could to help them. She cherished the time she spent with them creating memories they will all remember forever.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Centenary United Methodist Church (226. W Church St., Shullsburg) with Rev. Stanton Bockwoldt officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday, December 11, 2021 from11:00 A.M. until 12:45 P.M. at the church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.