Sister Shirley (Luetta) Kamentz, OSF, passed away at 4:20 a.m., on Sunday, March 5, 2023. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Masks are optional. Guests unable to attend may participate via livestream at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Sister was born on December 31, 1936 in Dubuque, IA, daughter of Ferdinand and Luetta (Mueller) Kamentz.
She entered the Sisters of St. Francis August 25, 1954 and made final profession of vows August 12, 1960. Sister received her degree in physical therapy from Northwestern University Medical School, Chicago, IL. She ministered in Iowa as a teacher at Dyersville and St. Edward, Waterloo and as a physical therapist at Xavier Hospital in Dubuque. She was also missioned at Mount St. Francis Center and the Archdiocesan Center both in Dubuque.
Sister is survived by her brother Richard (Som) Kamentz; nieces, nephews, and her Franciscan sisters.
Sister was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Fred (Virginia) Kamentz, Arthur Kamentz, Harold (Dorothy) Kamentz, and Eugene (Shirley) Kamentz.
The Sisters of St. Francis express their thanks to Hospice of Dubuque for their care and concern.
Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Francis, Dubuque, IA.
