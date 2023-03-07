Sister Shirley (Luetta) Kamentz, OSF, passed away at 4:20 a.m., on Sunday, March 5, 2023. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Masks are optional. Guests unable to attend may participate via livestream at: www.youtube.com/dubuquefranciscans Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Sister was born on December 31, 1936 in Dubuque, IA, daughter of Ferdinand and Luetta (Mueller) Kamentz.

