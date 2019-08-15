George R. Schneiter, 87, of Monticello, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, after an extended illness.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at First Presbyterian Church, Monticello, where friends may call from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Monticello.
George was born in Monticello to Fred and Pauline Schneiter on October 19, 1931. He graduated from Monticello Community Schools. He married Shirley Jean Lubben on July 15, 1957. George was a proud veteran of the Korean War serving in the Army from 1952-1954. He was a lifelong farmer following the footsteps of his father, Fred and grandfather David, before him. George enjoyed fishing, playing cards, going to auctions, and spending time with friends and family.
George is survived by daughters, Deborah (Dan) Schoon, Sara (Marty) Lindauer and Susan Schneiter, all of Monticello; son-in-law, Keith (Cindy) Austin, of Anamosa; brother, Edward Schneiter, of Cedar Rapids. He also is survived by his granddaughters, Jami (Dave) Woods, of Keota, IA, and Aleen (Brian) Wolken, of Monticello; and grandsons, Alex (Brittney) Lindauer, of Monticello, and Jacob Lindauer, of Cedar Rapids. He has 3 great-granddaughters, Samantha, Piper, and Paisleigh and 2 great-grandsons, Sullivan and Paddington.
George was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley; a daughter, Darcy; and a grandson, Joseph.