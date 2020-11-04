Jean Dunne, 86, of Dubuque and formerly of Bernard, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Saint Patrick Garryowen Church with her nephew Very Rev. Phillip Gibbs officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be at Saint John Cemetery in Andrew, Iowa, at a later date. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, is in charge of arrangements. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home website Facebook page.
Mary Jean Dunne was born on August 13, 1934, the daughter of Leo and Anita (Donovan) Shanahan. She married William J. “Bill” Dunne on September 7, 1955, at Saint Patrick Garryowen Catholic Church. Jean was a very hard worker. She farmed with Bill in rural Andrew, raised chickens and had her egg route in Maquoketa.
She also worked at the Pamida Store in Maquoketa from its opening until it closed. Jean also worked for Ensign Co. in Bellevue, S & H Fabricating in Maquoketa and Ertl Toys in Dyersville. With all her jobs her favorite one was caring for her family.
She is survived by her husband William J. “Bill” Dunne; six children, LuAnn (Lee) Streeter, of Maquoketa, Janelle Drake, of Normal, IL, Michael Dunne, of Andrew, Mark (Taffy) Dunne, of Maquoketa, Dennis Dunne, of Bellevue, and Amy Dunne, of Cedar Rapids; six grandchildren, Sarah, Abby, Erin, Kelly, Ryan and Shannon; nine great-grandchildren; and a sister, Joyce (Harold) Gibbs, of Bernard, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four infant children, James, Patrick, David and Daniel; two brothers, James and Allan Shanahan; a son-in-law, Keith Drake; and a daughter-in-law, Lori Dunne
Memorials may be given to Jackson County Hospice or Saint Patrick Garryowen Church.
Jean’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Manor Care in Dubuque, and Mill Valley Care in Bellevue, along with the staff at Eagle Point Place for all their loving care.