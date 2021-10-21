PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Frank Douglas Hanson, age 93, died at Edenbrook in Platteville, Wisconsin, on Monday, October 18, 2021. Frank was born October 10, 1928, in Iron River, Michigan. He married Elizabeth Audrey Middlebrook on April 22, 1950. She preceded him in death on March 19, 1979. He married Kathleen Evelyn Lakich on September 5, 1981, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Frank enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of seventeen and served in both the Navy and United States Coast Guard for eleven years. He loved the Great Lakes and was an avid swimmer and scuba diver. In retirement, he enjoyed attending his ship mates’ reunions in various states each year and liked to read and build model ships.
For much of his life Frank worked as a stationary engineer, including at Delco Electronics and Schlitz Brewery in Milwaukee.
Frank is survived by his wife, Kathleen, Oconomowoc; his son, John (Tracey) Hanson, Danielsville, PA; a daughter, Jody (Robert) Iler, Dubuque, IA; step-daughter, Suzanne (Mark) Zwaska, Oconomowoc, WI; brother, William Hanson, Marinette, WI; sister, Mary Elizabeth (Mirindy) Mallien, St. Francis, WI; four grandchildren: John, Nikki, and Missy Hanson and Jon Clinton Folman; one step-grandson, Christian (Alyce Peterson) Dennik; great granddaughter, Brooke Elizabeth Malaska; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Calvin Folman.
A private memorial will be held for Frank at a later date. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Platteville is assisting the family.