Charles A. “Chuck” Fahey, 97, of Dubuque, IA, passed away on August 14, 2023, at Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Charles was born on May 6, 1926, in Dubuque, IA, son of John B. and Mary (Bauer) Fahey. He graduated from St. Columbkille’s High School. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and was sent to Northwestern University in Evanston, IL, for training as a supply officer. World War II ended before his graduation, but he stayed at Northwestern and earned his degree in accounting.
He returned to Dubuque where he worked for Brooks, O’Connor & Brooks, CPA’s and soon earned his CPA degree. By 1950 he had established his own firm. He married his high school sweetheart, Marion Wiedner, in 1948.
As managing partner of Fahey & Toohey, CPA’s, he opened branch offices in Sioux Falls, SD and Fargo, ND in addition to Dubuque. The firm served non-profits, mostly healthcare clients which included health systems and more than 50 hospitals. He was a member of the Board of Directors of Blue Cross of Iowa, Inc., for twenty-one years.
In 1990 Fahey & Toohey merged with Charles Bailly & Co., which is now Eide Bailly. In retirement, he served on the Board of Directors of Avera Health System and did consulting work.
He loved flying and earned his pilots license in the 1960’s. He used his Piper Cherokee to go to the branch offices and to visit clients in Colorado, Montana, and other places.
He was proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed many trips to Ireland with his wife and children.
He is survived by his three children; Mary K. Fahey, Timothy Fahey, and Nora Kafer, all of Dubuque; One grandson, Daniel Kafer (Allyson Ochs); and many nieces and nephews.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Bernard (Alberta) Fahey, John (Nadine) Fahey, Robert Fahey, Richard (Kate) Fahey, William (MaryEllen) Fahey. Also, his sisters Lorraine (Richard) Didesch, Eileen (Lester) Schueller, Mary (Stanley) Danzer, and Florence (James) George. His sister-in-law Janaan (Harley) Key, son-in-law Roger Kafer.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Luther Manor.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church of Dubuque.