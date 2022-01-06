BELLEVUE, Iowa — Kimberly S. “Kim” (Brokus) Carner, age 48, of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Finley Hospital. To celebrate Kim’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street.
Kim was born on February 9, 1973, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Donald “Don” Marcov Sr. and Ruth Ann Brokus.
Kim attended school at Central High School and went on to graduate from college with a degree in Human Resources. She would meet the love of her life, Jimmie James Carner Jr. in 1989, and they would later marry in Dubuque in 1996. Kim was employed at Pickel Barrell Subs and with the retail shop at the St. Vincent de Paul Society. She also owned her own business, Kim’s Closet, on 19th and Washington, for a few years. In her free time, Kim loved to spend time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping, keeping up with friends on Facebook, and everyone knew how much she loved her Mean Bean coffee drinks. Kim regularly rode along in the semi with Jimmie, and liked going fishing, camping and taking vacations. She also had a special place in her heart for her cats. Kim was a wonderful wife, mom, grandma, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish Kim’s memory include her husband, Jimmie Carner Jr., Bellevue, IA; her 4 children, Andrew James (Jessica Hoag Walters) Brokus, Bellevue, IA, Lee William (Taylor Webber) Brokus, Dubuque, IA, Dakota James (Kristan Brown) Carner, Dubuque, IA and Alexis Marie (Alex Winter) Carner, Dubuque, IA; 2 grandchildren, Owen and Sawyer Brokus with another one on the way, Amelia Winter; her siblings, Rick Brokus, Dubuque, IA, Brandie (Adam) Lenz, Dubuque, IA, Barb (Don) Brenner, Dubuque, IA, Tammy (Tom) Thurston, Key West, IA, Shane Marcov, Dubuque, IA, Michael Marcov, Dubuque, IA, Tracy Lynn Marcov, Claremont, IA, Jesse (Michelle Eckhardt) Wolfe, Cedar Rapids, IA and Chad (Nicole) Wolfe, West Union, IA; her in-laws, Jimmie James (Kathy) Carner Sr. and Mary Jo (Larry) Gearheart, both of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
Kim was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Norman Lee Marcov, Donald Marcov Jr., Gloria Ann Marcov and Cheryl Ann Marcov; and a sister-in-law, Victoria Ann Carner.
Kim’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Alex and Adam for being with Kim until the paramedics arrived.
Kim’s generous spirit will live on helping others through the gift of donation with the Iowa Donor Network.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Kim’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Kim Carner Family.
