Robert John Hauber, 75, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Bethany Home in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Funeral Service for Robert will be 1:00 pm Friday, January 20, 2023, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory with Elder Philip “Lev” Leverentz officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Robert was born September 27, 1947, in Dubuque, the son of Cletus William and Dorothy Theresa Robinson Hauber.
Bob was a U.S. Marine, serving in Vietnam. He took pride in repairing amtracs for the soldiers in the field. He was proud to serve his county. Bob retired from John Deere Dubuque Works in supply management. He began his career in the experimental department on machinery and later in supply management as a buyer, and then moving to special assignments for John Deere. Bob was an avid golfer and loved to fish. He could tell you where to find fish anywhere on the Mississippi River. He loved animals, especially a cat named Boots. She was a big part of his life.
Bob’s greatest friend was and is Jesus. He asked Him to be his Savior and his soul is with Jesus today. Someday when his body is resurrected and made new, reunited with his soul, he will spend eternity with God the Father, God the Son, God the Holy Spirit and all those who have placed their faith in Jesus to be their Savior. What a testament to his faith. His life was based on truth, faith and family. Bob was salt and light to a dark world. He could talk for hours and most importantly about Jesus. He demonstrated an unconditional love. When Bob was your friend, he was your friend forever. He would do anything and everything for you.
Survivors include sisters, Julie Smith of Dubuque, IA, and Liz (Jeffrey) Running of Aitkin, MN; sister-in-law, Donna Hauber of Dubuque, IA; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Karen Buerger of Dubuque, IA.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Kathryn (Jerry) Kramer; brother, Richard Hauber; and nephew, William Smith.
The family would like to thank Bethany Home and Hospice of Dubuque for their wonderful care of Bob.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Robert’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
