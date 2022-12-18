HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Carol Ann Friederick, 73, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Luther Manor in Dubuque, IA.
Per Carol’s wishes, there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Carol was born on October 30, 1949 to Dave & Dorothy (Meyer) Kupferschmidt in Dubuque, IA. She was a graduate from Wahlert High School and Capri College of Cosmetology in Dubuque, IA. She married Carl R. Friederick on September 6, 1969 at St. Columbkille’s Church in Dubuque, IA. Carol & Carl owned and operated Hard Scrabble Antiques in Hazel Green, WI for 40 years and also worked many years as a lane clerk for Tri State Auto Auction in Cuba City, WI. Carol enjoyed baking (especially her famous banana bread), sewing, shopping, estate auctions, following Carl around, her beloved dogs, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Carl; 4 children: Bart Friederick of Cedar Rapids, IA, Mica (deceased) (Susan) Friederick, Leah (Garrett) Gutknecht of Peosta, IA & Tina (Danny) Loos of Dixon, IL; 8 grandchildren: Logan & Alexa Friederick, Olivia & Ella Friederick, Alysa (Jeff) Pagel, Ayden Ubersox, Rowan Carstensen & Ellis Loos; 2 sisters: Connie (Wayne) Heim of Dubuque, IA & Kay (Brad) Averkamp of East Dubuque, IL; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Mica.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Carol Ann Friederick Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may also be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Carol Ann Friederick Family, P.O. BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
