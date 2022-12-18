HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Carol Ann Friederick, 73, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Luther Manor in Dubuque, IA.

Per Carol’s wishes, there will be no services. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

